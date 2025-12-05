Micro Loans Are Powering Wales’ Next Wave of Business Growth

When people hear the term ‘micro loan’ many still imagine a small start-up taking its very first steps. But in reality, micro loans are increasingly the engine behind some of Wales’ most exciting business growth stories.

At the Development Bank of Wales, our mission is to support businesses at every stage of their journey, from starting up and stabilising, to scaling and succeeding. And micro loans play a crucial role in that growth cycle.

A micro loan can be the catalyst that helps a business take its next big step, whether that’s expanding premises, investing in equipment, or launching a new product or service. We offer loans of up to £100,000, with repayment terms of up to 10 years, giving entrepreneurs the flexibility they need to grow with confidence.

These loans aren’t about ticking boxes; they’re about backing ambition. If a business has built solid foundations and is ready to scale, we’re here to help make that happen.

Listen to Nicola explaining more about micro loans and what they can offer:

One of the things that sets us apart is our fast-track process for established businesses. If you’ve been trading for two years or more, you can access funding more quickly and with minimal hassle. We know that when opportunities arise, whether that’s taking on a new premises or meeting surging customer demand, speed matters.

We’ve also removed the 1% arrangement fee on all micro loans and offer fixed interest rates for the full duration of each loan. That means cost certainty at a time when clarity and predictability are more valuable than ever.

And because our teams work from offices across Wales, we’re deeply rooted in the communities we serve. We can meet business owners face-to-face, understand local markets and challenges, and provide tailored support.

Since launching in 2017, we’ve now invested more than £1 billion in Welsh businesses, including more than £562 million in loans, supporting more than 4,000 businesses. Last year alone, 2024/25, we provided £152 million of debt and equity to 502 businesses across Wales. It’s worth highlighting that 82% of these were micro businesses, with £87.9 million of our total investment going to this vital part of the economy.

These aren’t just numbers, they’re livelihoods, jobs, and community assets. They’re businesses powering local prosperity and creating opportunities.