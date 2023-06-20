Merger Adds to Growth Plans for Gwent Accountants

Leading South Wales accountancy practice Parker & Co has further boosted growth with a merger with fellow Newport firm Nigel Davies Accountants.

Gary Parker, head of the enlarged business, said:

“The new business, called Parker and Co incorporating Nigel Davies Accountants, will be based at our offices in Waterside Court, Crindau. The business will have a staff of 16 including two coming over from the merged practice. “The merger is the first step in the retirement of Nigel Davies but in the meantime he will very much be a part of the new merged business, helping to ensure a seamless transition. “The merger with the very reputable practice, which we have come to know well over the years, presented an opportunity to further expand Parker & Co. The merger extends the depth of experience we have as a whole.”

Nigel Davies, who established his practice in 2002, was previously finance director of a division of HSBC and remains a non-executive director of Thomas Carroll Group Plc.

Parker & Co recently invited Nigel Davies Accountants clients to a meet and greet at their offices.

Gary said: