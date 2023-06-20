Lloyds Bank Strengthens Support for Welsh Businesses with New Relationship Managers

Lloyds Bank has strengthened its support for businesses in Wales after appointing two new relationship managers.

Jonathan Michael and Josh Williams both join a team of eight working under Sam Noble, area director for South Wales. In the new roles they will be working closely with businesses in Wales, providing tailored financial packages to help firms achieve their immediate and long-term ambitions.

Jonathan Michael has more than 15 years’ experience in the sector. In his new role, he will specialise in supporting manufacturing businesses and providing bespoke financial aid as well as support and advice for companies.

To further its support for SMEs across Wales, Lloyds Bank has also hired Josh Williams, who will use his experience to aid small and medium sized businesses with their development plans.

Jonathan Michael, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said:

“The Welsh manufacturing sector has world-class potential, from emerging green industries to advanced materials, it continues to innovate and invest for future growth. I’m excited to work with these businesses to deliver the unique support and tailored solutions they need to achieve their business goals.”

Josh Williams, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: