Welsh Public Affairs Company Announces Largest Ever Expansion

Welsh public affairs consultancy, Deryn Consulting, has announced its largest expansion yet, with the addition of five new members of staff following their busiest year to date.

The company have added four new members of staff to bolster their monitoring and research team and have also added Dr Georgina Bensted as a public affairs Account Manager. Georgina has previously served as Senior Researcher for the Conservative group in the Senedd for several years and led on health research and policy for the group for nearly a decade.

Now into their 11th year as a leading player in Welsh public affairs, Deryn is supporting clients across a growing range of policy areas – from renewable energy and FinTech to health, education and the creative industries – supporting more than 60 clients in the last year alone.

Commenting on the expansion, Deryn Director Cathy Owens said:

“This latest year has been another record breaking one for us at Deryn for many reasons, having just celebrated our 10th birthday, won a fifth national public affairs award and continued our year-on-year growth. “This latest expansion of our award-winning team will help us to remain at the forefront of politics and public affairs in Wales and continue to provide the most innovative and wide-ranging public affairs support.”

In 2022, the company marked their 10th anniversary with a celebration in Cardiff Bay, with friends, former staff and clients joining some of the leading lights of Welsh politics for an upbeat celebration, which even featured a rousing performance from bilingual Welsh drag queen Connie Orff.

Deryn also won the PRCA’s ‘Best Campaign in Wales’s award for a fifth time this year, for their work supporting Terrence Higgins Trust on achieving the HIV Action Plan for Wales.

Deryn Director Nerys Evans added: