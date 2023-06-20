Penarth Advertising Agency Hits Landmark 15 years in Business

The Media Angel, based in Penarth has had lots to celebrate since Managing Director, Alison Debono set up the agency in 2008.

They have the accolade of working with many prestigious clients from multiple sectors, some of whom have remained clients for 15 years. Their achievements within the media industry have been acknowledged by their numerous awards, won over the years for their strong campaigns that have helped clients achieve their goals.

Over the last 15 years this award-winning media planning and buying agency, have helped clients achieve their objectives by creating impactful advertising campaigns that have delivered results, particularly for clients within the leisure, travel and tourism, education, charity and retail sectors; they consider it a privilege to have worked with brands including, KLM, Cardiff Airport, Casio, Spar, Swansea University, Hugh James, Public Health Wales, National Botanic Garden of Wales, National Trust Wales, Barnardo’s, Ty Hafan.

Alison Debono, Director has been the driving force behind the Media Angel, having gained extensive experience in the advertising industry across Radio and TV, she admits that:

“I loved helping clients reach their goals and achieve great results but in the end got frustrated by the limitations of being able to only offer one media solution and only utilise a fraction of their budget. Prompted by a long-standing client, I set up on my own with that client being my first customer!”

The team at The Media Angel have a vast range of experience working directly in TV, Radio, Sponsorships, Press, Digital, Websites, Design and Social Media and with over 60 years of expertise are able to tailor bespoke marketing solutions, delivering results to clients locally, nationally and internationally as far as India, Australia and The USA.

Alison’s highlights from the last 15 years range from being a mainstay in the Welsh media landscape through setting up just before the recession of 2008, more recently getting through Covid to being finalists at the DRUM awards in London…not forgetting loving helping clients with their launch campaigns such as Qatar airlines initial launch from Cardiff Airport in 2018. Sponsoring ITV Cymru Wales Weather for a travel brand for over 2 years,, negotiating some amazing deals for our clients, being a sponsor at the marketing events and The Cardiff Life Awards.

When asked what contributes to The Media Angel’s success, Alison says:

“It’s my team. I’ve always been lucky to have a passionate, loyal and dedicated team around me and the success of the company comes from their commitment, passion and hard work. We really do care about our client campaigns. We thoroughly research all possibilities for our clients and aim to overachieve in delivery. We take care of campaigns from start to finish and continue to monitor and optimise to ensure the client is getting the very best for their budget. Our post campaign analysis provided to our clients often illustrate great added value which obviously our clints love”

The Media Angel are excited to see how the next 15 years evolve.