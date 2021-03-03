Menter Môn Welcomes Hydrogen Hub Funding

Anglesey social enterprise, Menter Môn welcomes the £4.8milion earmarked for its Holyhead Hydrogen Hub in todays UK Government budget announcement.

The funding, aimed at creating high-skilled jobs and contributing to the development of a green economy, will go a long way to ensuring the new Hub becomes a reality.

The first of its kind in Wales, the project is led by Menter Môn, in partnership with the Isle of Anglesey County Council. Seen as a first step, the proposals would see the production of hydrogen at Holyhead as well as a fuelling distribution centre.

Responding to the announcement, Menter Môn Managing Director, Dafydd Gruffydd said:

“This is excellent news and a huge boost to the project in Holyhead. Our aim as we develop the site is to ensure Anglesey and the wider north Wales region are in a strong position to play a key part in this sector which offers so many opportunities in terms of jobs, skills development and the supply chain. “What makes this particular project unique is that it is run by a third sector organisation. So, like all our other projects we can ensure local ownership and benefit – it’s what we’re about as an organisation.”

The announcement this week comes on the back of Welsh Government support announced in November last year.

Dafydd adds:

“The benefits of hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel for transportation, a long-term energy store as well as for heating homes have long been known. And now faced with the prospect of ensuring a green recovery post pandemic, I believe the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub can play a key part. With the increasing focus on decarbonisation the aim will be to create green hydrogen from renewables including from Morlais, our own tidal stream energy project off the coast of Holy Island.”

The plans have already attracted support from large local employers including Stena Line, Delsol as well as SP Energy Networks. Partners in the public and R&D sectors have also thrown their support behind the proposal. As well as the Isle of Anglesey County Council, they include Menai Science Park (M-SParc) and Coleg Menai.