Meet the Buyer Events for Construction and Highways Contractors and Consultants

Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board are hosting joint informal Meet the Buyer events for contractors and consultants.

The events provide a valuable opportunity for suppliers to introduce themselves to our buyers and learn about new projects, contracts, frameworks, and supply chain opportunities.

Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, Cllr David Thomas, said:

“We encourage you to come along to these events whatever the size of your business as they are useful when bidding for future contracting opportunities with the council and the health board.”

At the events, contractors will receive support to prepare for tendering and discuss how to achieve the tender requirements.

Many departments from Powys County Council will be in attendance, including Highways and Transport, Property Design Services, Engineering Design Services, Housing, Corporate Property and Commercial Services. Departments from Powys Teaching Health Board include Estates, Capital, Property, Environment and NHS Wales Procurement.

The events are being held on:

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 10:00-15:00 at The Barn at Brynich, Brecon LD3 7SH

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 10:00-15:00 at Theatr Hafren, Newtown SY16 4HU

You can register here.