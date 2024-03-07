Marine Energy Wales Annual Conference: Shaping the Future of Offshore Renewable Energy

In this latest interview, Jay Sheppard, Project Manager at Marine Energy Wales, talked to Business News Wales about the upcoming Marine Energy Wales Annual Conference on the 13th and 14th March, held at Swansea Arena. The conference, which is Wales’ premier event for marine renewable energy, has a focus on the latest projects and cutting-edge developments.

Attendees can expect a comprehensive overview of the industry's advancements and upcoming opportunities. Featuring main room sessions addressing critical industry issues, technical sessions on moorings and dynamic cables, and dedicated spaces for supply chain exploration, the conference offers invaluable insights and networking opportunities. Key industry players, including government representatives and leading organisations, will join to share intelligence and drive collaboration.

With over 40 exhibiting companies and ample networking opportunities, this event promises to be a catalyst for progress in Wales's offshore renewable energy sector. Secure your spot at Marine Energy Wales for a firsthand look at the future of sustainable energy.

Visit the Marine Energy Wales website to purchase tickets and join us in shaping tomorrow's energy landscape