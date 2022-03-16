Manufacturing Plant Progress for £1.7bn Blue Eden Scheme

Plans for a major new manufacturing plant in Swansea creating hundreds of well-paid jobs are making significant progress.

The 60,000sqm plant, earmarked for a plot of land just off Langdon Road in the SA1 area of the city, will make high-tech batteries for the renewable sector.

The proposed new plant forms part of the £1.7bn Blue Eden project developed by an international consortium, led by Bridgend-based DST Innovations.

In-principle heads of terms have now been agreed between Swansea Council and the organisation for the plot of land, which is currently owned by the council.

The development will bring the latest energy technology to Swansea, attracting worldwide visitors and housing dozens of cutting-edge charging ports for motorists to charge their vehicles with renewable energy.

New facilities will also be constructed to showcase the high-tech battery technology – called ‘Batri' – along with a visitor lounge that incorporates a high-tech working environment and popular refreshment outlets.

Construction work is earmarked to start next year, subject to Swansea Council cabinet approval and planning consents being in place.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

The battery manufacturing plant is a key element of the Blue Eden project, so this is an exciting development. It will create hundreds of highly skilled jobs for local people and forms part of an overall project that’s set to place Swansea at the forefront of global renewable energy innovation. “I’m delighted that progress is being made so quickly on the Blue Eden scheme, which will further boost our economy, while cutting our carbon footprint and raising Swansea’s worldwide profile as a place to invest. “Blue Eden will be entirely funded by the private sector and will follow on from a £1bn programme of regeneration in Swansea that’s transforming our city into one of the UK’s very best places to live, work, study and visit.”

Tony Miles, Co-founder and Chief Executive of DST Innovations, said:

“This is a great step in the Blue Eden journey. Swansea will be the home of Batri, producing energy storage technology that is accelerating the transition to renewable energy and helping organisations achieve their net zero goals. “Batri will create highly-skilled roles in Swansea and be a world-leader in this new green era.”

The newly designed tidal lagoon due to form part of Blue Eden will feature state-of-the-art underwater turbines, generating 320 megawatts of renewable energy from the 9.5km structure.

Due to be delivered in three phases over 12 years, Blue Eden also includes a 72,000 square metre floating solar array, a 94,000 square metre data centre, and an oceanic and climate change research centre.

Residential waterfront homes for 5,000 people are also proposed, along with approximately 150 floating, highly energy-efficient eco-homes permanently anchored in the Queen’s dock.

Blue Eden will be sited along an extensive area of land and water, to the south of the Prince of Wales Dock in the SA1 area of Swansea.

The project will create more than 2,500 permanent jobs and support a further 16,000 jobs across Wales and the UK, while creating additional jobs during its construction.

Blue Eden has been developed following discussions based on a vision put forward by a regional task force led by Swansea Council.