BT Group Announces New Cardiff Office and Welsh Hub

BT Group has announced plans to invest in a new state-of-the-art office in the centre of Cardiff which will become a hub for up to 900 employees in the city and wider region.

The move represents a multi-million pound investment by BT in the city, and secures a new, significant presence for the company in the Welsh capital.

The office will be in the new Capital Quarter development in the centre of the city, with BT Group employees due to move in before the end of 2022.

Cardiff was named as a key location for BT in 2019 as part of its ‘Better Workplace Programme'. The new workspace and contact centre – to be located at No3 Capital Quarter – will be one of around 30 new modern BT locations in the UK, as part of the company’s five-year workplace transformation programme.

BT believes that inspiring office environments, combined with a flexible approach to home working, will play a vital role in its future.

Brent Mathews, BT’s director of property and facilities services, said:

We're really pleased to have agreed this exciting new office space in the centre of Cardiff. Despite the economic challenges and changes to working patterns caused by the pandemic, we think this is an important investment and it secures our presence in the capital of Wales and the wider region. “This will bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment in Cardiff’s developing Capital Quarter. Our new offices reflect a move to more hybrid and flexible ways of working, with colleagues able to come together, using the latest technologies, to collaborate in inspiring workspaces. It will help us attract and retain brilliant people and we look forward to welcoming colleagues into this great new workspace when it’s ready later this year.”

BT teams based in Cardiff include those providing customer service support and the new office will also act as a regional hub for colleagues working in other parts of the business.

The new workspace, close to Cardiff Central station, will include smart building technology, flexible workspaces and collaboration areas. It also features a sixth-floor roof terrace, underground cycle parking and shower and changing facilities.

Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff City Council, said:

Today's announcement by BT is a big vote of confidence in the city and in our plans for the future. “I’m pleased that BT sees Cardiff as a good place to invest and to continue recruiting its present and future workforce. This is good for skilled jobs, for the city and the wider region. The Central Cardiff Enterprise Zone was developed for this reason, to attract new investment, create new high quality workspaces and attract good, sustainable jobs.”

BT Group remains one of Wales's leading employers and has a considerable impact on the Welsh economy. According to an independent study, the Group's activities in Wales contribute almost £1bn (£971 million) to the Welsh economy (GVA) and support more than 12,000 jobs across the nation.

BT Group is also investing heavily in new ultrafast full-fibre broadband and mobile networks across Wales and the rest of the UK. As part of BT Group’s plans to invest around £15bn for Openreach to extend its ultrafast, full-fibre broadband network to 25 million UK homes and businesses by 2026, almost 500,000 premises in Wales can already order full-fibre, with hundreds of thousands more to come.

In terms of mobile networks, EE, part of BT Group, has continued to upgrade its 4G and 5G networks across Wales. EE’s 4G network now has 84% geographical coverage in Wales, more than any other provider. By 2024, EE is planning further upgrades to 4G connectivity in 123 rural locations across Wales and continued expansion of its 5G network.