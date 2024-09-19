Manufacturer Secures National Partnership with Dulux Decorator Centre

A Cardiff manufacturer has secured a new partnership with Dulux Decorator Centre, the UK's leading decorators' merchant.

This collaboration will make T.B. Davies’ innovative ladders, including the acclaimed Little Giant Ladder collection, available at over 230 Dulux Decorator Centre stores nationwide.

T.B. Davies manufactures a comprehensive range of products for working at height, including steps, ladders, towers, and podiums, all designed to improve safety and efficiency for professionals. These solutions are especially beneficial in complex environments like stairs, corners, and uneven surfaces, where stability and versatility are crucial.

Dan Emery, Category Manager at Dulux Decorator Centre, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with T.B. Davies to provide our customers with the latest innovations in access equipment. Safety and efficiency are paramount when working at height, and these products offer the cutting-edge solutions our customers rely on.”

David Gray, Managing Director of TB Davies, said: