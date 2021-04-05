Manufacturer Demonstrates 18 Years of Commitment to Fire Rated Products

Based in Neath, South Wales, The Safety Letterbox Company (SLB) has designed and manufactured over 180 different models of mailboxes.

Founded in 1986, the family-owned business has built a strong reputation among its loyal customers and has established itself as a market leader and trusted voice in mailbox manufacture and design.

Safety has always been a top priority of The Safety Letterbox Company, which led to its collaboration with Warringtonfire, a global testing, inspection and certification company. This enabled SLB to design and manufacture the very first Fire Rated mailboxes on the market in January 2003, assessed to the BS 476 Part 22: 1987 standard.

SLB’s Fire Rated range consists of three steel Fire Rated mailboxes (FR1, FR2 & FR3), which have all been assessed to BS 476 Part 22: 1987, thus achieving a 60-minute fire rating. However, SLB wanted to push the boundaries even further, and in October 2019 all three fire rated mailboxes were tested for 120 minutes (2-hours integrity only) to comply with the new BS EN 1363-1:2012 standard.

In October 2020, further testing continued as the FR 1, FR2, and FR3 mailboxes were tested as large banks. They were tested as wall-recessed, through-the-wall and surface-mounted. In order to simulate a fire, the backs of the mailboxes were removed, and the mailboxes were placed in a furnace and subjected to a temperature of 1030 degrees centigrade for two hours.

The test was concluded at 135 minutes with no failings. It established how all three models, banked or single, would behave in a fire situation for over two hours to hold back or contain fire. This importantly allows for safe passage during evacuation if positioned within a fire escape area, whilst retaining their integrity.

Following the physical tests, the report by Warringtonfire details the fire resistance performance of FR1, FR2 & FR3 steel mailboxes when installed in banks of multiple units or in single units in or on masonry walls, plasterboard walls and free standing in a room. These were tested in accordance with BS EN 1363-1: 2012, with additional guidance of BS EN 1634-1: 2014 + A1: 2018.

SLB are able to offer advice on the installation and fitting of their mailboxes to ensure due consideration is placed on their appropriate handling on site.

Alison Orrells, Managing Director at The Safety Letterbox Company, said: