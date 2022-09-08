Management Buyout at Specialist HVAC Mechanical Servicer

The management team at S&G, specialist Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning mechanical services provider, has announced the successful completion of an MBO.

Paul Copner and Nic Roberts, who have been with the company for 15 and 13 years respectively, have taken full ownership from founders Steve and Gemma Howell.

S&G, based in Barry, South Wales and with offices in the Midlands and London, specialises in the full spectrum of HVAC mechanical services, including design, installation, commissioning, and after-care. Established in 1999, the company has built a solid reputation within the market, delivering systems tailored to improve quality, optimise cost, and programme objectives.

Recent projects from S&G include the design and installation of brand-new ventilation systems at Gareth Bale’s new city-centre bar Par59, with fit out by Paramount, as well as the installation of new systems to suit CAT A design at upgraded office block Longcross Court, Cardiff.

Paul Copner, Managing Director, commented:

“I am very excited about the future for S&G, following on from the successful MBO. We always have and always will take a huge amount of pride in working together with our clients to ensure we achieve the highest possible standards. “I would like to thank S&G’s founders Steve and Gemma for all their efforts over the last 23 years and extend my gratitude for the opportunity to take the business forward for the foreseeable future.”

Nic Roberts, Commercial Director, commented:

“After successfully managing S&G with Paul for the last five years, I am delighted that we will be taking over the business together. The company has an excellent reputation for quality of work, client service, support, and project delivery, all of which we will strive to maintain as the core fundamentals of the business in this new era. “Having known Steve and Gemma personally since they started the company all those years ago, it has been a pleasure to have worked for them to help grow the business to where it is today, and I wish them all the success in their next chapter.”

GS Verde Group advised throughout the transaction.