27 June 2025
North Wales

Major Fitness Room Upgrade at Holyhead Leisure Centre Set to Begin

Work on a £140,000 upgrade to the fitness room at Holyhead Leisure Centre is set to begin.

This development, led by Môn Actif, Anglesey Council’s leisure service, is made possible thanks to significant savings from newly renegotiated energy contracts. These savings are being reinvested into enhancing local facilities.

The fitness room will be upgraded with the latest TechnoGym equipment including modern cardio machines such as treadmills, rowers, cross-trainers, stair masters and bikes, new pin-loaded strength machines and three cable crossover stations.

All strength machines will be IFI Accredited, ensuring full accessibility and inclusion for users with disabilities.

A new floor will be installed in the cardio area room, and painting will also be part of the project.

Anglesey’s Leisure, Tourism and Maritime Portfolio Holder, Councillor Neville Evans, said:

“We’re delighted to see this investment in Holyhead Leisure Centre, which will provide residents with access to state-of-the-art, inclusive fitness equipment.

“Regular physical activity plays a vital role in maintaining overall health and wellbeing, and we encourage everyone to take full advantage of these improved facilities once they reopen. This investment highlights our commitment to supporting healthier, more active communities on Anglesey.”

Owain Jones, Commercial Leisure Manager for Anglesey County Council, added:

“This £140,000 investment is a direct result of savings made through renegotiating energy contracts.

 

“It reflects our commitment under the Council Plan 2023–28 to invest in leisure infrastructure that increases enjoyment, participation, and community health. We look forward to welcoming our members back to a modernised and more inclusive fitness room very soon.”

While the fitness room will be closed to the public from Tuesday, 1 July, it is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, 15 July, with the reopening time to be confirmed via Môn Actif’s social media channels.

All other facilities at Holyhead Leisure Centre will remain open as usual throughout the refurbishment.

To support members during this period, Gym and Swim Direct Debit members will have free access to fitness classes at Holyhead Leisure Centre (bookings via reception).

Members are also reminded that they can use fitness rooms at Amlwch, Plas Arthur and David Hughes Leisure Centres during the closure.



