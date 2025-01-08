Major Drinks Trade Show to Debut in Cardiff

Drinks wholesaler LWC and Glamorgan Brewing Co are bringing their first-ever Welsh trade show to Cardiff.

Taking place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Tuesday February 4, the tradeshow will bring together leading drinks brands, the world’s best wine producers, and industry experts, It will offer attendees an opportunity to discover cutting-edge products, attend expert-led masterclasses, and connect with key players in the industry.

The event will be open to hospitality operators across the country.

Frances Bentley, Wine Buyer for LWC, said:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our industry-renowned trade show to Wales and to Cardiff, in particular. The Welsh hospitality industry is vibrant and dynamic, and this event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the breadth of what we offer while connecting with local businesses. Our goal is to ensure every venue has access to the products, trends, and insights they need to deliver outstanding experiences for their customers. “As is the case with all our tradeshows, wine will be taking centre stage with a huge emphasis on education. Through our series of dynamic, expert-led masterclasses, we will delve deep into the world of wine, focussing particularly on South Africa and France. Looking beyond the label, discussing trends and dispelling myths, our masterclasses are always top of the day’s agenda for our attendees.”

Richard Anstee, Managing Director at Glamorgan Brewing Co., added:

“But it’s not all about wine, we will also have representation from all the major brewers, soft drinks and spirits producers, as well as smaller, local and independent brands. LWC’s own portfolio of Signature Brands will also be proudly showcased at the event.”

Last year the independent wholesaler announced its strategic partnership with the wholesaling arm of Glamorgan Brewing Co.

Hospitality and industry professionals can register to attend for free here.