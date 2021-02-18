Major Boost for Plantasia Rainforest Zoo in Swansea

Plantasia, the rainforest zoo in Parc Tawe, Swansea, has been awarded provisional membership of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), continuing its commitment to achieving the highest welfare for its species.

BIAZA is the professional body representing the best zoos and aquariums in the UK, with the organisation supporting more than 100 zoo and aquarium members. BIAZA’s mission is to lead its members to achieve the highest standards of animal care and welfare in zoos, aquariums, and in the wild.

This exclusive membership gained by Plantasia, an indoor rainforest located in the heart of Swansea, makes it one of only five zoos in Wales to be accepted by BIAZA, ensuring that the zoo can collaborate far and wide to further conservation efforts and environmental education.

On the recent announcement, Anthony Williams, Attraction Manager of Plantasia said,

“Plantasia is more than just a place to come and see the animals and plants. As well as providing a fun day out for guests, our BIAZA membership demonstrates our dedication to conserving the natural world, and to educate our visitors to do the same.”

Plantasia, one of leisure operator Parkwood’s visitor attractions, has over 40 different species of animal, with more than 10% of those having some conservation concern.

The zoo already participates in the EEP (European Endangered Species Programme) and collaborates with a variety of zoological institutions for the protection and conservation of species. Plantasia also breeds several vulnerable and endangered species which include reptiles, amphibians, and fish.

“Attaining BIAZA membership has been a goal for over half a decade, and when Parkwood partnered with Swansea Council as the new operator of Plantasia, there was a joint objective to make it the best visitor attraction and zoo it could be,” said Michael Colwill, Zoo & Education Manager. “By being accepted on a provisional status, it will enable Plantasia to achieve much higher standards of animal welfare, education, conservation and scientific research. Hopefully this achievement is just the start of many great things to come.”

Robert Francis-Davies, the council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said: