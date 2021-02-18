S4C Appoint New Director of Marketing and Digital

S4C have announced that Owen Derbyshire has been appointed to the new post of S4C's Director of Marketing and Digital.

Owen who is from Cardiff has been working as a freelance Digital Consultant setting up his own company, Datblygu Cymru where he supported businesses and social enterprises to thrive.

Owen is also a member of the Welsh Language Partnership Council, a member of the Board of Shelter Cymru, and was a member of S4C's Unitary Board.

As part of his new post Owen will be responsible for S4C's digital and social media departments, as well as the brand and image, promotion and presentation teams.

Owen Derbyshire said:

“I am very much looking forward to joining S4C in this key role. I hope to be able to use my experience in digital and consultation to build on the good work that S4C has done to develop digitally in recent years. It's certainly an exciting time for the channel and it's a privilege to join the team.”

Owen Evans, S4C's Chief Executive, said;

“Congratulations to Owen on his appointment to this new post. As well as high level experience in the digital world, Owen has a clear awareness of the broadcasting field, and this experience will be key to him in this new role with S4C. Owen's appointment is a clear part of our strategy to develop the use digital and data to improve and expand our relationship with the audience. I look forward to welcoming him to the staff soon and to working closely with him at an important time for S4C. His experience will certainly be valuable to the channel in the months and years ahead.”

Owen will start his new post on the 8th of March.