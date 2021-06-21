M4 Relief Road Less Likely Following Removal of Planning Notice

A legal notice that dates back to the 1990s that required local authorities to protect the potential route of the M4 relief road has been scrapped by Lee Waters, Deputy Minister for Climate Change.

The decision makes the prospect of the project being revived far less likely because the 14-mile route no longer has protection from development through the planning process.

Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters said:

I have made the decision to remove the TR111 route corridor protection for the M4 relief road. This relieves local authorities of the need to consult Welsh Government on proposed planning developments in the area. A TR111 protects a corridor for the route of a proposed new highway. It obliges local authorities to inform the Welsh Government of planning applications within 67m either side of a preferred route. A TR111 south of Newport has been in place since 1995. It was retained after the First Minister made the decision not to proceed with the M4 Project and is being removed following the publication of the South East Wales Transport Commission’s final report. The removal of this TR111 protection potentially provides further opportunities for ongoing work to safeguard the future of the Gwent levels and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect biodiversity and reduce the carbon footprint of our transport network.

The decision follows the publication of the South East Wales Transport Commission’s report last autumn, which recommended a massive investment in public transport.

Recommendations to Welsh Ministers Included:

Introduce an average speed control of 50mph around junction 24 to 28 of the M4 (replacing the existing variable speed limit over the same extents)

Provide additional lane guidance on the M4 westbound approach to the Brynglas tunnels and use bollards to prevent late lane changes

Enhance traffic officer support on the M4 and extend patrols to the A48 and A4810 in Newport.

The decision by the Welsh Government to not progress with the £1.6bn M4 Relief road in June 2019 was met with mixed reaction from Welsh Business leaders.