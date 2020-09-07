Luxury Lisvane Homes Coming Soon

Work to prepare land in one of Cardiff’s most sought-after neighbourhoods for luxurious new homes is now underway.

Magor-based Edenstone Homes has acquired a four acre site, south of Lisvane Road.

The land already benefitted from planning consent, but the independent homebuilder made some minor amends to the plans.

Groundworkers are now on site carrying out preparatory work and will soon be laying the foundations for the properties.

The first homes at the development, known as Beaufort Gardens, are due to be released for sale next month.

Along with 35 new homes, in a choice of four and five-bedroom designs, the development will also bring investment of almost £200,000 to the local area.

Martin Taylor, managing director of Edenstone Homes, said: