Luxury Lisvane Homes Coming Soon

Work to prepare land in one of Cardiff’s most sought-after neighbourhoods for luxurious new homes is now underway.
Magor-based Edenstone Homes has acquired a four acre site, south of Lisvane Road.
The land already benefitted from planning consent, but the independent homebuilder made some minor amends to the plans.
Groundworkers are now on site carrying out preparatory work and will soon be laying the foundations for the properties.
The first homes at the development, known as Beaufort Gardens, are due to be released for sale next month.
Along with 35 new homes, in a choice of four and five-bedroom designs, the development will also bring investment of almost £200,000 to the local area.
Martin Taylor, managing director of Edenstone Homes, said:
“CF14 is one of Cardiff’s most sought-after postcodes and when it comes to location, it doesn’t get much better than this part of Lisvane. Beaufort Gardens is a prime example of our passion for carefully selecting where we build based on our understanding of the importance of location. Our exclusive collection of luxurious detached family homes will enjoy an unrivalled position in the heart of the village and on the edge of mature woodland.
“As a responsible homebuilder, we also believe strongly in the importance of investing in the communities we operate in to support the sustainable growth of those neighbourhoods. For example, as a direct result of Edenstone building new homes in Lisvane, a £43,000 contribution has been made towards upgrading public transport facilities and almost £42,000 has been allocated for footpath improvements. We’ll also make a public open space contribution of more than £105,000.”