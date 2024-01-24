Lux Family Law Celebrates Sixth Anniversary with Expansion and Recognition

Lux Family Law, the dynamic boutique law firm known for its innovative approach to family law, is proud to celebrate its sixth anniversary. This milestone comes with significant developments, including an office move to larger premises and notable recognition in the legal community.

Expansion and Office Move to Castlebridge

In November 2023, Lux Family Law made a strategic move to new offices at Castlebridge in Cardiff. This reflects the firm's expansion and its commitment to providing the best services to its clients. Since its inception in 2018, Lux had been operating from Pontcanna but the growth of the team and the increasing number of client meetings necessitated larger offices. The new offices offer 1569 square feet of refurbished space, providing ample room for the team, designated client parking, and potential for further expansion.

Growing Team and New specialist offering

The team at Lux continues to grow from within with Emily Borghese qualifying as a solicitor last year and Olivia Rookes on track to qualify this summer. Siobhan Patten began her training contract this month and she is set to qualify in summer 2025. Lux approaches its recruitment as very much a grow from within in order to ensure all team members are trained to the Lux standard and values. Additionally, an Executive Assistant/Marketing Executive has been brought on board, reinforcing Lux's commitment to excellent client service and innovative marketing strategies.

Director, Lucy Morris, has now returned from maternity leave and is undertaking training for the Resolution Together accreditation which allows for one solicitor to provide advice to a separating couple who want to manage their separation together with only one legal advisor. Lucy will be in the first national cohort of solicitors trained to undertake this work and certainly will be the first in Wales. Lucy Morris said “I am thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking new approach to advising clients and cannot wait to start offering this to clients locally in Wales”.

Nominated for ‘Case of the Year' at Lexis Nexis Family Law Awards

Lux Family Law was nominated for the prestigious ‘Case of the Year' at the national Lexis Nexis Family Law Awards in London, and was the only Welsh firm represented in this category, competing against cases conducted by top London lawyers and barristers. This nomination recognized Lux's ground-breaking work in a case that established new legal principles regarding financial cases involving allegations of duress/coercive control, and where costs orders can be made against parties who litigate unreasonably. Lux's victory in this case, against one of London's leading family firms, stands out as a testament to their legal acumen and dedication to their clients. This case has not only brought Lux Family Law to the forefront of family law in Wales but also positioned them as a formidable presence on a national level.

Recognition for Charlotte Leyshon

As well as recognition for Lux’s legal achievements, Principal Director, Charlotte Leyshon, recently received two awards for her own entrepreneurial vision in establishing Lux Family Law. Leyshon was awarded Great British Entrepreneur of the Year’s “Award to Service Industries Entrepreneur of the Year” and Fast Growth 50 Wales’s 25th anniversary “Female-Led Growth Award”.

Founder Charlotte Leyshon said