Grant Thornton Appoints New South West England and Wales Practice Lead

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has appointed Lauren Carlyle as its new Practice Lead for South West England and Wales.

Lauren is responsible for leading and growing Grant Thornton’s regional team of almost 300 people based across the firm’s Bristol and Cardiff offices.

Jonathan Riley, Grant Thornton’s previous practice leader in South West England and Wales, rotated out of the role at the end of 2023 to consider new challenges.

As Practice Lead, Lauren is responsible for developing the teams across Bristol and Cardiff to ensure that they have the people and talent required to support the region’s businesses. Building on Grant Thornton’s inclusive and supportive culture will be central to this, as will coordinating the local partner team and growing the firm’s collaborative relationships with local business leaders.

A partner and pensions specialist at Grant Thornton, Lauren brings extensive experience to the role. Based in Cardiff, she has provided audit and assurance services for more than 20 years, supporting clients to overcome key challenges in an everchanging regulatory and economic landscape. She is a member of the Pensions Management Institute (PMI) committee in Bristol.

Lauren Carlyle, Practice Lead for Grant Thornton UK LLP in South West England and Wales, said: