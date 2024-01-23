British Business Bank Takes Equity Stake in UK Fintech Shojin   

The UK Government has taken an equity stake in the fast-growing real estate investment platform Shojin through the conversion of a pandemic-era loan facilitated by the Future Fund scheme.

The government-backed Future Fund was launched by the British Business Bank in 2020 to support emerging businesses during the Covid-19 Pandemic. It matched new private investors on a pound-for-pound basis (up to £5 million) and, according to the Fund agreement, if a business raised more than the initial funding through subsequent financing, the debt and interest automatically converted to equity.

In December 2020, the British Business Bank via the Future Fund invested £860,000 into Shojin which was matched by individual investors as part of a £1.72 million funding round. In return Shojin issued a convertible loan note to investors, including the Future Fund, with interest accruing at 8% per annum.

As Shojin has secured additional capital, the Future Fund converted its initial investment into equity, allowing investors to convert to shares at a 20% discount to the lowest subsequent sales price. The Fund also converted interest due from its investment at a 10% discount to the prevailing share price at the time of conversion, resulting in the UK Government taking a 5.16% equity stake in Shojin this past month.

Noil Porter, Chief Financial Officer at Shojin, said: