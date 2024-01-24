Wrexham Gateway: Transforming First Impressions and Future Visions

In this audio series special for Ambition North Wales, we hear from representatives of the five new projects who are developing business cases aimed at securing places within the Growth Deal portfolio for the North Wales Economic Ambition Board.

Alistair Aldridge, the dedicated project manager steering the transformative Wrexham Gateway initiative for Wrexham County Borough Council, talked to us about the focus on rejuvenating the area around the train station, a crucial entry point to Wrexham City Centre.