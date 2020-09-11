Lockdown Results in Huge Revenue Growth for Global Crafting Platform

The world’s leading community for makers, LoveCrafts.com, has reported huge growth since lockdown was imposed in countries around the world, with the number of visitors the platform received from March to August 2020 increasing by 266% compared to the same period last year. More than two thirds (71%) of visitors were new to the site, with yarn and knitting patterns receiving the most traffic overall. In addition, product revenue has surged by 434% compared to 2019, with yarn contributing the most in terms of sales.

According to LoveCrafts’ site data, tutorials have been incredibly popular, with the platform’s beginner craft guide experiencing a 6499% increase in visits from March to April this year. Its ‘How to knit’ and ‘How to Crochet’ guides have experienced an increase of 310% and 349% respectively.

Popular patterns

Crochet saw the biggest increase through lockdown, with the site’s crochet patterns getting 1232% more traffic from March to August this year, compared to the same period last year. Knitting patterns experienced a 1190% increase for the same period.

The page that received the biggest increase in traffic is LoveCrafts’ DIY face mask tutorial, which saw visitor traffic surge by 6615% from April to May this year. LoveCrafts’ ‘Kids crafts’ page also noted a traffic surge of 1108% between March and April, as more parents craft with their children while at home.

Lockdown makes

Search term analysis shows that people have been actively looking for crafts relating to the lockdown. Unsurprisingly searches for ‘face mask’ increased the most, by 27,683%, and searches for ‘rainbow’, ‘nurse’ and ‘doctor’ are up by 835%, 1267% and 1218% respectively, since February 2020.

