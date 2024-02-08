Local Developers Submit Plans for New Carmarthen Homes

A five-star housebuilder has submitted its application to construct 123 new zero-carbon ready homes in Carmarthen.

Persimmon Homes West Wales will build these on land it acquired with outline planning permission for 250 properties, adjacent to its site north-west of the old St David’s Hospital off Ffordd Pendre, where it secured full planning permission for another 93 homes three months ago.

Together, both estates make up a strategic site for the local authority in the area and a further reserved matters application will be brought forward in the future for the remaining 127 houses.

The site’s northern parcel will be the home to the 123 properties, 30 of which will be brought to market by Persimmon’s sister company, Charles Church. It will be a no-gas site with the current strategy being to utilise air source heat pumps and solar panels across the scheme.

As part of Persimmon’s contribution to the local community, 15 of these homes will be designated for local community need. By the completion of the second phase, the developer will also have provided over £2.7 million for community investment.

The plans also include an equipped area of play for local families who move into the homes to enjoy, with a swing, see-saw, spinner, springer, and multi-play unit with slide included.

The housebuilder donates £48,000 to good causes across Wales every year as part of its Community Champions scheme, with Carmarthen Family Centres and Wales Air Ambulance amongst recent local recipients.

Commenting, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director Stuart Phillips said:

“We are thrilled to announce the submission of our planning application for the construction of 123 new homes in the west of Carmarthen, marking an exciting milestone for Persimmon West Wales, having previously secured the land with permission to build 250 properties at Pentremeurig Farm. “The current application and our wider vision for the site represents an opportunity to deliver high-quality housing solutions for local people. “As part of our commitment to the local area, we are pleased to designate 15 of the properties for local community need, and this strategic site will provide funds of over £2.7 million for the area. “We look forward to engaging with the community and stakeholders as we take these plans forward and deliver a positive and lasting legacy for local people.”

Persimmon is currently building at its Parc Cerrig site, a dozen miles away in Cross Hands, where three and four-bed homes are still available from £249,995 at the 200-home development.