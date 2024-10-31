Local Business Collaboration Leads to Edtech Donation for Cardiff Autism Centre

Penarth-based B2B marketing agency, TMPR, and Steer IT, a leading IT services provider in Cardiff, have joined forces to gift and install a Promethean interactive display at the National Autistic Society’s (NAS) Cardiff Autism Centre.

Replacing a broken interactive whiteboard in one of the centre’s classrooms, the ActivPanel is a valuable addition that will facilitate improved educational experiences for autistic students.

After upgrading its meeting room with an ActivPanel LX – a flexible interactive display designed for business – TMPR wanted to find a new home for its existing ActivPanel.

“Acting sustainably is a core value for us,” says Louise Morgan, TMPR Director. “Which is why we wanted the original ActivPanel to be rehomed rather than recycled.”

TMPR consulted with local Promethean partner, Steer IT, to find an education or community facility that would benefit from the technology. Having become aware that the National Autistic Society (NAS) was struggling with failing technology in its Cardiff Autism Centre, TMPR and Steer IT set to work on replacing this with the ActivPanel.

Steer IT removed the old interactive whiteboard and relocated the 75” ActivPanel to its new home on Pacific Road, Cardiff. As well as donating time to manage the installation, Steer IT gifted a specialist AV bracket to wall-mount the ActivPanel.

“We were really happy to support this initiative,” says Stuart Steer, Director, Steer IT. “We’ve recently become a Promethean partner in Wales, so this was a great opportunity to give something back to the community while giving our team the chance to get hands-on with the new solutions we offer.”

The classroom where the ActivPanel was installed is used regularly by one student who has struggled since the old interactive whiteboard stopped working.

Meirion Boudier, Deputy Manager at the Cardiff Autism Centre, believes that bringing interactivity back will make a huge difference to the student’s educational experience: