Local Business Aspen Waite Turns 28 Years Old!

Aspen Waite was founded in 1993 when entrepreneur and successful local businessman Paul Waite turned up for the first time at Aspen House in Bridgwater. Paul was making a bold and audacious move, setting up his own practice having worked for top international firms including Deloittes and Ernst & Young.

From its creation as a local business, Aspen Waite quickly went from strength to strength foraying into international business in 1995 and building a reputation for delivering truly exceptional customer service courtesy of an unwavering commitment to truly know each and

every client.

Up until 2013, Aspen Waite was best known as a specialist firm of Chartered Accountants. However, under the continued and inspiring leadership of its CEO, plans were drawn up for a pioneering rebrand as a Professional Services firm – a move that many others in the sector

were to follow.

‘The Complete Business Growth Service’ was duly born and, as services were added to the business, it developed a firm focus on R&D tax credits as a tool for growth. In 2019, Aspen Waite entered the Top 100 Accounting firms at Number 97. The following year the company

jumped to Number 79. Whilst having firm roots with Headquarters and offices in Somerset, Aspen Waite has expanded with bases now across the UK, as well as Aspen Waite International which creates and forges exciting strategic partnerships with China. Where Aspen Waite has enjoyed great growth in its recent history, is across Wales.

With innovation at its heart, Aspen Waite has never been afraid of doing things differently and, in the past year, has launched its own radio station – Aspen Waite Radio – on DAB to an audience of three million listeners across Wales. This, as well as introduce and implement an

award-winning free Friends Programme to support businesses throughout the COVID pandemic. Aspen Waite and its team of dedicated staff, as always, went above and beyond to ensure it was a friend to business, when business needed a friend the most.

The work was so impressive it was recognised with an award for Outstanding Achievement. A fitting testament to a firm whose roots has and always will be in the county.

Speaking about 28 years of leading, pioneering and driving the growth of the Aspen Waite Group, CEO Paul said:

“I am very proud of what Aspen Waite has achieved and the many businesses we have been able to help. I have never been afraid to back my own judgement, and this has enabled us to become a diverse organisation.” “It’s been quite a journey to date, but we have much yet to do.” And how does Paul envisage the next 28 years unfolding? “I see our future lying in continuing to evolve our advisory offering and growing our media capability with a goodly amount of Environmental Consulting and Innovation thrown in.”

It sounds like the next 28 years could be even more exciting for the Aspen Waite group…