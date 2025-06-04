Local Authorities Commit to Collaboration as Western Gateway Partnership Ends

The leaders of the cities which founded the Western Gateway Partnership have committed to continuing collaboration as the official pan-regional arrangement comes to an end.

The partnership started as a collaboration between the cities of Cardiff, Newport and Bristol in 2016. It officially became recognised as a Pan-Regional Partnership in 2019 when the UK Government began to offer core funding alongside local support from councils and businesses.

Since then, the partnership, which brought together local leaders with business and universities to champion growth and attract investment, grew to cover 28 local authorities.

In March the UK Government decided not to continue funding Pan-Regional Partnerships, instead looking to English Combined Authorities to drive cross-region collaboration.

Despite strong buy in from business and local authorities, without core funding the Pan-Regional Partnership is ceasing to operate on June 6.

The Western Gateway has attracted more than £100 million investment to create the next generation of nuclear technology in the South West at the Severn Edge Low Carbon Energy Park and brought in more than £10 million to support the area’s growing hydrogen supercluster. It was responsible for delivering the first locally supported cross border plan for better rail transport and holding three national conventions, bringing together industry, business and politicians with Welsh and UK ministers to put the area on the national stage.

It also provided a platform for the area at some of the largest investment conferences in the UK and Europe, hosting the Western Gateway Pavilion at the UK’s Real Estate, investment and infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) for the last four years in a row.

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council, said:

“It’s been great to be a board member of the Western Gateway as we’ve developed and changed as a partnership. “As a founding member of the Great Western Cities initiative in 2016 that formed the basis for the Western Gateway, I know our leaders recognise that we need to work together to make decisions which can benefit all of our communities. I look forward to developing how we build on this work to continue delivering on our combined potential.”

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, Leader of Newport Council, said:

“Our area’s potential for growth is unmatched. South Wales and Western England are forecast to grow faster than any UK region outside London and strengthen the Union and as local leaders, we are committed to making sure we can deliver on that potential. “We know business sees no borders and with over 100,000 car journeys across the M4 bridge every day, cross border working will be essential for our area to ensure we can make decisions which capitalise on our potential.”

Cllr Tony Dyer, Leader of Bristol City Council, said:

“Bristol has been a key member of the Western Gateway Partnership since it’s inception and continues to see a huge benefit in working across borders to ensure we capitalise on our combined potential. With world leading expertise in creatives, green energy, high value manufacturing, AI and engineering, we have the potential to be world leading. “I am confident that the relationships we’ve built up through our time in the Western Gateway won’t stop here. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues across the Severn and in the West of England to ensure we are delivering for the communities we represent.”

Most recently, the Western Gateway’s independent Severn Estuary Commission revealed its recommendations to a packed room of industry and politicians in Westminster. Their proposals showed that a tidal lagoon scheme in the estuary could deliver up to 2-3% of the UK’s total energy supply, adding £12 billion to the UK Economy during the construction phase alone. Their recommendations have backing from Welsh Government, the Crown Estate, the Institution for Civil Engineers alongside environmental groups and local businesses. Recent reports suggest that this work will be taken forward by the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority and Cardiff Capital Region working together.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway, said: