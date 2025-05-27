Llanmoor Homes Invests £3m in Air Source Heat Pumps for New Homes

South Wales based housing developer Llanmoor Homes is investing more than £3 million to fit all its newly built homes with air source heat pumps with the aim of improving their energy efficiency even further.

Llanmoor has announced that all new homes it commences from this summer onwards will be fitted with the technology, replacing gas boilers and making them even more energy efficient for buyers.

The addition of air source heat pumps will add up to £10,000 to the build cost compared to gas boilers, when accounting for increased installation costs. Llanmoor estimates it will install up to 150 per year over the next two years.

Air source heat pumps are renewable and energy efficient heating systems that run on electricity, rather than gas. They take heat from the air outside and convert it to heat inside, which can be used for hot water and central heating.

Tim Grey, Llanmoor Homes Director of Sales, said:

“As a responsible housing developer, we’re committed to making our homes as energy efficient as possible, and to reducing their carbon footprint. That’s why we’re proud to be leading the way in adopting air source heat pumps on all our new build homes from now on. “Buyers know that Llanmoor homes are built with quality in mind, and are already highly energy efficient. Now, buyers can be reassured that they will be even more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.”

The Welsh Government has said it wants to have 580,000 heat pumps, both air source and ground source, installed across Wales by 2035, though it has not said if it will ban gas boilers altogether.

The first homes to be fitted with air source heat pumps will be built on Llanmoor’s sites at Rossers Field in Govilon, Parc Tondu in Bridgend and Saint Sannans Field in Aberbargoed, before being rolled out across other forthcoming new developments.