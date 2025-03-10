Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod to Take Over Town’s Pavilion

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is set to take over management of Llangollen Pavilion.

Under current arrangements overall management and responsibility of the Pavilion site rests with Denbighshire Leisure Limited (DLL). The Eisteddfod is now set to hold responsibility, with a lease from Denbighshire County Council granted subject to agreed terms.

This will allow the Eisteddfod, as owners of the site, greater flexibility to develop the site for the benefit of Llangollen and the wider northeast Wales region, it said.

Chairman John Gambles from the International Musical Eisteddfod said:

“We would like to thank Denbighshire Leisure Ltd. for being custodians of the Llangollen Pavilion and for their ready co-operation managing the transition. This new arrangement with Denbighshire County Council provides a huge opportunity for the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod as we move towards our aim of becoming an all-year round organisation for the benefit of local people and visitors.”

This summer, the Pavilion will host a range of world-famous acts including the Live at Llangollen Pavilion concerts which will feature headline shows from Texas, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, James, The Script, Olly Murs and The Human League.

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod takes place between 8-13 July 2025, where 4,000 competitors from 35 different countries will head to Llangollen. The festival also has concerts by legendary frontman from The Who, Roger Daltrey, a concert celebrating the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, featuring One World conducted by Sir Karl Jenkins, KT Tunstall, Il Divo, Choir of the World with special guest Lucie Jones and Sir Bryn Terfel and Fisherman’s Friends.

This new arrangement will give the Eisteddfod more flexibility and allow it to further cement its partnership with live music and event promoters, Cuffe and Taylor, to attract more entertainment acts in the future, it said.

John Gambles continued:

“Last summer’s events including concerts by Sir Tom Jones, Manic Street Preachers and Bryan Adams delivered huge economic benefits to the town of Llangollen. This is something we will expand for the benefit of our wider region. In any new arrangement for the site, the Llangollen Eisteddfod would honour all existing bookings at the Pavilion for 2025. We are also working on a number of exciting projects that will not only safeguard the future of our iconic pavilion and hall but also ensure we realise the exciting potential of this amazing venue.”

The Eisteddfod added that these new arrangements will not incur any additional costs for any party but will simplify the management arrangements by ensuring fewer parties are involved.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of DLL, said:

“The team has worked closely with Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Denbighshire County Council to ensure a seamless handover for everyone involved and we’re delighted that everything has transitioned so smoothly. We would like to thank Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and wish them all the best, in what we expect will be hugely successful summer ahead.”

Councillor Gwyneth Ellis, Denbighshire’s Lead Member for Finance, Performance and Strategic Assets, said: