Literacy Capital Invests in Welsh Premium Meat Products Business

Literacy Capital has announced the completion of its investment into Langford’s, a manufacturer and supplier of award-winning premium meat products.

Langford’s was founded in 2003 by John Langford and Christine Gethin. Literacy’s investment facilitates the retirement of John and Christine, whilst Christine’s son, Josh Gethin, remains in the business as Managing Director of Langford’s, leading on developing new product lines and customer accounts.

Langford’s operates from factory premises in Welshpool, Powys and employs 40 members of staff.

Literacy Capital has invested alongside Mark Chantler, who joins the newly formed parent company of Langford’s, Red Sky Food Group, as Executive Chairman. Mark brings a wealth of experience and successful track record in food manufacturing as the former CEO of Meadow Foods, a dairy ingredients manufacturer, where he led the business through three successful transactions, running the business on behalf of two different private equity owners before exiting in 2024.

Langford’s is an attractive platform investment for Red Sky Food Group, which will look to grow organically and via acquisitions in the food manufacturing sector, focussing on protein-based products.

Richard Pindar, CEO of BOOK's Investment Manager, said:

“We are really pleased to announce the completion of our investment in Langford’s, another successful founder-owned business, and to co-invest alongside Mark Chantler. We have appraised several food manufacturing businesses over a reasonable period with Mark and are delighted that Langford’s is the first business to join the newly created Red Sky Food Group. The approach taken with Mark demonstrates the patience shown and time needed to unearth attractive investment opportunities, which are considered to have sufficient potential to generate strong returns for shareholders. “We also look forward to working with Josh. He has gained a significant amount of experience at a relatively young age and run Langford’s impressively over the last couple of years. We look forward to further expanding and investing in the business set up by John and Christine more than 20 years ago.”

Mark Chantler, Executive Chairman of Red Sky Food Group, said: