LimestoneGrey Announced as Finalist at Two Prestigious Award Ceremonies

LimestoneGrey is pleased to announce their finalist status at two prestigious award ceremonies:

Great British Entrepreneur Awards Wales

Accounting Excellence Awards

Great British Entrepreneur Awards Wales

LimestoneGrey Managing Director, Matthew Jones, has been recognised as one of the best in the business after being named as a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Matthew is one of the shortlisted business leaders from across the nation to have been selected out of over 5,300 entrants – the most the awards has ever had.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, acknowledges and champions the hard work and uplifting stories of business owners across the UK, with an emphasis on their journey and resilience over financial achievements.

Twelve awards will be given out per region for categories including Disruptor of the Year, Entrepreneur for Good Award, and the Great British Entrepreneur of the Year.

Matthew Jones commented:

‘I am extremely pleased to receive the news that I am a finalist at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards Wales. To be amongst such incredible Welsh talent is very humbling.’

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, said the quality of this year’s entrants exemplified the strength of entrepreneurship across the UK:

“The quality of applications is consistently excellent year on year, but we have been especially blown away by the innovation, drive and determination demonstrated this year. Shortlisting from so many inspiring contenders has been more challenging than ever, with many deserving cases put forward and an ever-growing business community thriving across the country. “From the pandemic to the ongoing cost of living crisis, business owners haven’t had it easy over the past few years, but it’s a testament to the tenacity and perseverance of these entrepreneurs that they have continued on their path and refused to give in. “This year’s finalists should be so proud of what they’ve already achieved both in business and in being shortlisted for an award – we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the Finals and unveiling the winners!”

Anne Boden MBE, Founder of Starling Bank, headline partner of the Awards, said:

“Congratulations to all those businesses who have made the shortlist. It's great to see the passion, resilience and amazing ingenuity from entrepreneurs across so many categories.”

Winners will be announced at a Grand Final, held at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on 21st November.

Full list of finalists can be found at greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com

Accounting Excellence Awards

LimestoneGrey has also been successful at achieving finalist status at the Accounting Excellence Awards 2022, with nomination in the Tax Team of the Year category.

Accounting Excellence Awards is one of the highlights of the accounting calendar with over 20 categories celebrating professionals from across the UK accounting community.

Matthew Jones further commented:

‘Our finalist status at the Accounting Excellence is testament to the hard work and determination our incredible team put in to service our client base. It has been almost five years since LimestoneGrey began trading; a period of time which has brought the harshest of challenges for businesses which makes this recognition even more rewarding. Incredibly grateful to my team, our loyal client base, partners and contacts. Very much looking forward to both celebrations in London later in the year.’

Winners will be announced at a Grand Final, held at Tobacco Dock, London on 8th September.

Full list of finalists can be found at https://www.accountingexcellence.co.uk/