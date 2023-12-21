Lighting Up the Festive Spirit in Swansea

A mesmerizing display of lights and colours transformed a Swansea community with participants young and old joining together in partnership supported by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD).

The lantern parade in Townhill, supported by the University’s Widening Access team , created a sense of unity, community spirit and celebration as neighbours joined together to enjoy the enchanting event.

Through collaboration, UWTSD’s Widening Access team offers a range of learning and aspiration-raising activities for children, young people, and adults across South West Wales which create pathways to higher education.

The team supported joint delivery of six weekly workshops to create paper mâché lanterns at the Phoenix Centre in Townhill leading up to the Lantern Parade.

Elisha Hughes, UWTSD’s Widening Access officer, who also volunteers in the community said:

“The aim of the sessions was to encourage people from different generations to become engaged, enhance skills they already have or to try something completely new outside of their comfort zone. “Over 100 people took part in the 45-minute parade through Townhill and the local neighbourhood stopping off at various points to sing songs led by a local brass band. Special stops were made to venues with supported living arrangements so residents could also join in. “The community came out to take photos and cheer on those taking part and even offered participants in the parade some Christmas chocolates before the parade returned to the Phoe nix Centre for refreshments.”

In the New Year, the Widening Access team will continue to support the centre with the hope of connecting more people in the area to future training, education, or employability options.

Sebastian, who is Head Boy at Dylan Thomas Community school was one of those taking part. He initially met UWTSD’s Widening Access team at workshops delivered as part of a project called ‘Healthy schools.’

He said:

“It's amazing to see how the community has connected together and worked with the university for this event at the Phoenix Centre that I am proud to work at as a youth worker.”

At Blaen -Y-Maes, the annual Christmas Grotto and community fun day has continued to grow. This celebration was held for adults, families and young people that are supported by the Drop-in-Centre. This year, UWTSD has continued to build on the working partnership, led by Elisha.

Sam Bowen, UWTSD Widening Access Manager added :

“One new and exciting gardening project launched this term which is an accredited Level 2 qualification delivered in conjunction Gower College Swansea, is for local adults who are attending a course weekly. Their work through the project meant the site looked extra special for the day.”

The festivities in Townhill concluded with a visit to Santa’s grotto before the official lights switch on with local primary school children singing carols.

UWTSD provided a variety of interactive workshops stations at the Blaen-y-Maes Drop-in centre, including bauble making, reindeer food cones and Christmas art.

Third year UWTSD Education student Chloe Evans has been volunteering at Blaen-y-Maes and the lantern workshops. She said:

“I couldn't wait to help support this project. I am passionate about supporting community work and this was an excellent opportunity to add some experience to my CV to help me when I start looking for jobs at the end of the year”.

A spokesperson for Blaenymaes Drop-in Centre said:

“As a community we are extremely thankful to UWTSD for the support in making our ideas possible. It was lovely to see the children's faces as they walked into the grotto. We had the best grotto in Swansea! Keeping things local is important for our community so that people can access opportunities without the additional barriers and the community has already commented on how invaluable these experiences are.”

Leanne Dower, Chief Executive Officer at the Phoenix Centre said: