Lidl Invites Residents to Share Feedback on Plans for New Store

Lidl GB has secured a site in the Lampeter and Cwmann area for the first time.
It says the proposed store in Carmarthen Road represents a multi-million-pound planned investment in the community and, if approved, would create up to 40 new jobs.
Plans for the modern supermarket include an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing facilities. Outside, the development will have rapid electric vehicle charging points, covered bicycle parking, and dedicated accessible and parent-and-child parking bays.
As Lidl prepares its planning application for Carmarthenshire Council it is holding a public consultation. The event will be held on Wednesday, 9th October, from 3 pm to 7 pm at Canolfan Creuddyn, Pontfaen Road, Lampeter, SA48 7BN. Residents are invited to attend and share their views on the proposals. Alternatively, feedback can be provided by calling 0800 089 0361 or visiting here, where the plans can be viewed in full.
George Ledward, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said:
“We’re excited to have secured this site, which we believe will bring significant benefits to the communities of Lampeter and Cwmann while revitalising an underutilised area of land. Our new store will offer the community access to our high-quality products at unbeatable value, as well as creating new jobs for local residents. We are in the early stages of developing our proposals and are committed to involving the local community from the outset to ensure their voices are heard, which is why we would like as many people as possible to attend our public consultation or share thoughts over the phone or online.”