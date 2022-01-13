Leading Training Provider Educ8 Makes Third Acquisition

Welsh company, Educ8 Training has acquired Berkshire based Haddon Training in a deal that underpins the group’s plans to expand into England.

The deal sees Educ8 complete its third acquisition in the last few years. It follows the previous acquisitions of NTS in 2015 and ISA Training in 2018, and will result in the group’s turnover reaching c.£13.5m.

The company was awarded No.1 Best Mid-sized Company to Work For and No.1 Best Education and Training Company in the UK in 2021. Founded in 2004 it has seen significant growth and employs over 180 staff. Offering apprenticeships and training in the workplace, it works across a range of sectors. From leadership and management, digital marketing and childcare, to hair, beauty and health and social care.

The acquisition of Haddon Training sees Educ8 not only expanding its footprint in the UK, but also its range of training; with Haddon Training specialising in the equine sector, as well as delivering apprenticeships in animal care, zookeeping and business.

Grant Santos, CEO of Educ8 Training said:

“Haddon Training is a prestigious and well-respected provider. We are delighted to be given the opportunity to take the business forward as part of our group. Our ambition is to invest in the infrastructure and resources and grow the business over the next five years”

Haddon Training will continue to operate as a separate entity but as part of the Educ8 Group. The business traces its roots back to Haddon Stud established in 1991 where its founder bred racing and competition horses. Haddon Training began in 1997 and is now an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ training provider employing over 50 people with a turnover of £2.5m.

Colin Tucker, Chairman of Educ8 Training said:

“We are very excited about the future. Educ8 Training is one of the top work based learning providers in Wales, contracted by Welsh Government to deliver apprenticeships. Our expansion into England means we can now work with even more businesses to help them develop their workforce.”

The deal was advised on by the GS Verde Group, who have supported Educ8 Training with their buy and build strategy for many years including their previous acquisitions.