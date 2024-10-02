Leading Rural Law Firms Merge

Agri Advisor and Brunton & Co have joined forces and merged to become Agri Advisor Legal LLP.

The two firms, both well-established within rural communities, are bilingual and said they pride themselves on having a friendly, approachable and dedicated staff that have their client’s best interests at heart.

Brunton & Co been established for over 40 years and the firm is dedicated to providing a bespoke personal service to clients in Mid and West Wales with offices in both Aberystwyth and Machynlleth. Peter Brunton and his son James Brunton together with Aneira Evans have vast experience and knowledge which will be valuable to the expanded team.

Peter Brunton said:

‘I am delighted to have merged with Agri Advisor Legal LLP. They are an innovative firm with an enthusiastic team of experienced solicitors, offering a wide range of expertise which are providing targeted advice to rural clients and we are really excited to be joining their team.’

Agri Advisor, founded in 2011, currently offers a range of legal services to clients throughout Wales and England. The team at Agri Advisor provides specialist advice to farmers, landowners and rural people and as expert agricultural solicitors they can offer specific advice relevant to the issues faced by their businesses in addition to personal matters.

Agri Advisor currently has offices in Pumsaint, Welshpool, Groesfaen, Kington, Newcastle Emlyn, Bala and Gaerwen and the addition of the offices in Aberystwyth and Machynlleth will strengthen the presence of the firm within Mid and North Wales.

Arwyn Reed, Managing Partner of Agri Advisor said: