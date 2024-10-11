Leading New and Used Vehicle Group Enters Administration

Completely Motoring Limited, John Wilkins (Motor Engineers) Ltd, and Thunder Road Motorcycles Ltd (“the group”) have all entered administration.

Jonathan Amor, a Restructuring Partner and licenced Insolvency Practitioner with UK top ten accounting and advisory firm Azets, has been appointed Joint Administrator of the leading new and used vehicle Group, along with Matthew Richards (Azets), and Alessandro Sidoli (Xeinadin Corporate Recovery Limited).

The Joint Administrators are urging interested parties to make contact as soon as possible to maximise the chances of securing the future of the £70 million turnover group. In total, the group employs 165 people across 14 showrooms and 11 locations spanning Wales and the South West of England.

Joint Administrator Jonathan Amor, said: