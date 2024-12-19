Leading Accountancy Firm Urging People to Submit HMRC Self Assessment Early to Avoid Penalties

Leading accountancy and business advisory firm Hazlewoods, which has recently opened a new office in Cardiff, is urging people to submit their HMRC Self Assessment tax forms early to avoid last minutes errors and penalties.

Tax partner, Nick Haines, said:

“I know the last thing people want to think about over the festive period is their tax return but by getting it done as soon as possible they can avoid stress and unwelcome surprises in January.”

Also, in the wake of HMRC warning that scams are on the rise, especially as the Self Assessment deadline approaches, Nick is cautioning people to be extra vigilant with this year’s tax return.

Nick said:

“As we get closer to the end of January, phishing emails will be on the rise. Fake offers, tax rebates or emails and calls demanding personal financial information should be reported immediately. “Scams today have become so advanced, they can be increasingly difficult to spot. However, if people remain cautious and report anything that seems ‘off’, then hopefully some can be avoided.”

The deadline for online Self Assessment tax returns is 31 January.

