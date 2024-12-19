Finance & Investment Wales   |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Cornerstone Finance_Leaderboard
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
ACF Online Adverts_Sidebar Advert
ACCA Button Ad
Gambit Small Sidebar Ad 2
19 December 2024
Finance and Investment

Leading Accountancy Firm Urging People to Submit HMRC Self Assessment Early to Avoid Penalties

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Leading accountancy and business advisory firm Hazlewoods, which has recently opened a new office in Cardiff, is urging people to submit their HMRC Self Assessment tax forms early to avoid last minutes errors and penalties.

Tax partner, Nick Haines, said:

“I know the last thing people want to think about over the festive period is their tax return but by getting it done as soon as possible they can avoid stress and unwelcome surprises in January.”

Also, in the wake of HMRC warning that scams are on the rise, especially as the Self Assessment deadline approaches, Nick is cautioning people to be extra vigilant with this year’s tax return.

Nick said:

“As we get closer to the end of January, phishing emails will be on the rise. Fake offers, tax rebates or emails and calls demanding personal financial information should be reported immediately.

 

“Scams today have become so advanced, they can be increasingly difficult to spot. However, if people remain cautious and report anything that seems ‘off’, then hopefully some can be avoided.”

The deadline for online Self Assessment tax returns is 31 January.

One of the largest independent accountants and business advisers in the South West, Hazlewoods has over 550 employees principally based in Cheltenham, along with a growing presence in Cardiff and Bristol. The firm specialises in accounting and advisory services for both corporate and private clients, and is particularly well-known for its specialist sectors across the UK.


bnw MEET THE TEAM AD

Columns & Features:

Finance and Investment
19 December 2024

Matt Hyde Meets: Clockwise

Development Bank of Wales
5 December 2024

We Need to Focus on R&D to Achieve Economic Growth

Finance and Investment
4 December 2024

Matt Hyde Meets: Go.Compare

Finance and Investment
3 December 2024

Matt Hyde Meets: ANNA

More Finance Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //