Law Firm Continues Support of Llangennech RFC

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors have extended their support of Llangennech RFC by sponsoring the team for a second season.

The Bank Road club have a number of local businesses on board as sponsors, but the link with the legal practice goes far beyond a financial contribution as partner and head of the Llanelli Office, Greg George, is also a player-coach.

Greg said,

“We're delighted to continue our support of Llangennech, and having such a unique position within the club, I see directly how sponsorship such as this is vital not just to the first team, but for the club as a whole.”

With a semi-pro rugby career of his own (having spent 12 seasons as a hooker with Llanelli RFC), Greg has gone back to where it all began having played Youth rugby for the club and has linked up with another club stalwart, Head Coach Ian Jones.

Ian said,

“It's great to have Greg on board as player-coach, and the sponsorship from his firm is the icing on the cake as financial help such as this helps us develop the club and its facilities, which all contribute to our ambitions.”

For the Division 1 West Club, the key ambition this season is to gain promotion to the Championship and as they are sitting towards the top of their division, the future is looking bright for “Bois y Llan”.