City Executive Search Appoint New Managing Director

City Executive Search has appointed new Managing Director, Elizabeth Lewis at a turning point of growth for the C-suite recruitment firm. Liz will be leading the business into 2023, ensuring the firm continues to align to its mission of delivering global leaders to exceptional businesses, while also allowing the business’ value offering and services to evolve with the fast-paced markets City Executive Search operates within.

Liz joins City Executive Search from Interpath Advisory where she worked closely with the Restructuring and Advisory team. Within her role, Liz has developed her network to help businesses navigate their way out of challenging times as well as understanding how to maximise growth opportunities through different service lines. Liz continues to work closely with debt advisory, corporate finance and turn-around professionals that help support critical projects. Through these introductions, Liz maintains strong relationships helping follow and develop various brands across the UK on their Business Journey.

Liz’s experience within the world of recruitment came before a role with KPMG, joining recruitment group Michael Page in 2013, where she was fast tracked through the business, becoming Regional Manager in 2016 and put in charge of the Birmingham Central Team with responsibility for business development and recruiting Senior Finance Roles. Later, she moved to Michael Page’s Bristol office to help establish their HR recruitment department for interim and permanent positions.

City Executive Search approached Liz regarding the role of Managing Director, with Liz’s career background in business advisory and recruitment having an excellent parallel to the C-suite search projects and consultancy value we offer our clients.

On her new role at City Executive Search, Liz said,

“I’m really excited to join City Executive Search and begin mapping out the market for our clients, current and new, ensuring we’re offering the best solutions to our partners and having a direct impact on their business growth. “A big draw to the role has been the parallels with my last two roles and City Executive Search’s approach to working as partners, not just suppliers. I look forward to continuing and expanding upon this, bringing a renewed sense of energy and dynamism to the world of Senior recruitment while identifying opportunities that allow individuals to continue to make a difference.”

On Liz’s appointment, City Executive Search’s CEO, Dale Williams said,