Conexus Appoints Daniel Roberts as Managing Director

Conexus are delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Roberts as Managing Director. Daniel joins Conexus with 17 years of recruitment experience with Michael Page.

During his time at the Page Group, Daniel held several senior positions including Regional Manager for South Wales and the Southwest which saw him specialise in the recruitment of qualified finance professionals. He later progressed into the role of Associate Director where he oversaw both the Michael Page and Page Personnel brands, more latterly excelling as Operating Director.

With extensive experience in developing specialist teams across multiple disciplines such as Sales, Supply Chain and Procurement, Engineering and Manufacturing, Daniel will be working alongside the Conexus board to lead the business into 2023 and beyond. Dan will be supporting the Group Board of Directors and the Conexus team with its strategy to become the number one globally recognised brand for digital and transformation talent solutions. With his in-depth understanding of the recruitment process, Daniel knows what it takes to truly deliver the best quality in candidate attraction, search and selection, offer management, and aftercare.

Daniel’s philosophy has always been about building long-lasting and trusting relationships and over the course of his career he has built up a valuable and vast network across local and national levels. He has an exceptional track record of leading the strategy and growth for regional businesses, servicing companies across the contract and permanent markets within SMEs and global multinationals alike.

Daniel will be working across all areas of the business, further developing a best-in-class recruitment team in order to deliver Conexus’ strategy of providing the information, expertise and talent that shapes the future.

When asked what attracted him to Conexus, Daniel said:

“Having picked up several awards for its achievements in the recruitment sector, Conexus first caught my eye a year or so ago as a Cardiff Based company with a global market reach. I remember being extremely impressed with how fast it had grown and the impact it was already having within the Digital Transformation and Change industry. “Having met with the Co-Founders Connor and Dale, the Board of Directors, and the rest of the team, I was bowled over by the level of ambition, and the clarity of vision that was already in place. On a personal level, the idea of operating within a company at this early stage of its journey as we look to further expand our Cardiff HQ and Global office footprint is massively appealing”.

Conexus is part of the Recolution Group which also includes Yolk Recruitment and City Executive Search. Group CEO Dale Williams said of Daniels appointment: