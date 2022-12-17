Port of Barry Celebrates New Lease with Scott Pallets

The family-run pallet solutions business, Scott Pallets, has completed a deal to renew their lease of a 57,510 sq ft warehouse premises, on a total site of 8.7 acres at ABP’s Port of Barry.

The agreement sees the current contract extend by a further five years, and will continue to see Scott Pallets providing a wide range of timber pallet services to industrial and manufacturing markets throughout the UK.

Located on Atlantic Way, the site is used for a mixture of storage, production and ancillary offices, and will support Scott Pallets to continue to grow their operations.

It is an example of how ABP’s unique network of ports in South Wales can offer the right facilities to enable business growth and drive increases in operational efficiency.

Tom Rees, Director, Willowford Asset Management said:

“We are pleased to have completed this lease renewal on behalf of ABP. Scott Pallets are a significant tenant at the Port of Barry and large employer in the area. Their renewed commitment to the location represents positive tenant retention on the largest non-operational property at the Port, which will continue to support their future business growth.

With links to the national rail network, easy access to the M4 motorway and direct sea access, the Port of Barry provides multimodal facilities and easy access to the nearby urban conurbations and Cardiff city centre.”

Scott Grant, Managing Director, Manufacturing, Scott Pallets said:

“The long-term renewal of our lease with Associated British Ports at the Barry location is fantastic news. Our team at Barry form a key part of our strategic nationwide network, delivering a great service in the southwest and beyond. As we enter 2023, the lease renewal gives us the confidence to extend our Operational Excellence programme at the site with a key focus on facilities, workplace organisation and lean manufacturing methodologies. Following on from our £1M+ investment in automation in the last 18 months, these improvement activities will ensure we remain competitive and deliver best-in-class levels of service, quality and value to our customers in the region”

Helen Thomas, ABP Head of Property, Wales and Short Sea Ports, said: