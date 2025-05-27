Law Firm Appoints New Employment Director for Commercial Litigation Team

JCP Solicitors, has welcomed new Employment Director, Angela West, to the Commercial Litigation team, further strengthening the team’s specialist litigation and commercial offering for local, national and international businesses.

Angela West’s appointment makes her the fourth Director to join the Commercial Litigation team at JCP Solicitors, joining Andrew Meech, Sophie Thomas, and David Owen at the firm’s headquarters. JCP has been recognised by industry bible The Legal 500 for its strength in Commercial Litigation, and this latest appointment represents continued investment in the senior team.

A member of the Employment Lawyers Association, Angela joins JCP Solicitors from Bristol-based Davies & Partners, where she was Head of the Employment Department and previously a Legal Director.

Angela brings extensive, specialist expertise in employment law, having managed complex cases for clients across the UK. Angela’s experience includes advising on commercial settlements, employment tribunals, cases of unfair dismissal, discrimination, whistleblowing, victimisation, breaches of contract, and highly sensitive employment law cases.

Studying in Swansea and qualifying as a solicitor more than 24 years’ ago, Angela chose to specialise in employment law from early on in her career. She now joins JCP Solicitors to lead on employment matters collaborating with fellow Directors in the Commercial Litigation team as well as providing high level corporate support for commercial deals.

Andrew Meech, Director and Joint Head of Commercial Litigation at JCP Solicitors, said: