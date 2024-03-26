Last Chance: Local Food Businesses & Producers Urged to Sign up to 2024 ‘Vale Food Trail’

Following a successful debut event last year, the ‘Vale Food Trail’ will return later this year, running from 26th May – 4th June 2024. The two-week, multi-location food festival offers ‘an exploration and celebration of food, farming & sustainability in the Vale of Glamorgan.’

Festival organisers are now inviting final applications from businesses, producers and organisations who might like to host an event as part of the festival; participation is completely free, and those who take part will benefit from increased visibility through the festival marketing, and a chance to reach new customers from within the Vale and beyond.

Last year, more than 30 local businesses offered a varied program of events designed to bring people closer to food producers and businesses in the local area. More than 500 visitors and locals travelled around the region, independently visiting producers, restaurants and other businesses for events which included farm tours, cookery workshops, tasting events, special exhibitions, live demos and more.

This year, a variety of local distilleries, vineyards and street food traders (including St Hilary Vineyard, Glyndwr Vineyard, Barry Island Spirit Co and Fingers & Tums street food) have already signed up to take part in the planned festivities.

The 2024 Vale Food Trail is once again being organised by partners from Food Vale, the Vale of Glamorgan's Sustainable Food Partnership; Visit the Vale; Vale of Glamorgan Council; as well as Menter a Busnes' business support programme Cywain. It has received funding through the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Louise Denham is the Sustainable Food Places co-ordinator at Food Vale, and one of the festival coordinators. She said,

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Vale Food Trail back this year- and really looking forward to seeing what kinds of events our local businesses and producers are keen to run this time around. Whether it be bread making, fermentation, or pickling workshops; farm tours and PYO activities; special menus featuring local, seasonal ingredients; tastings and tours of local vineyards/orchards or beekeeping and animal husbandry demos – or anything else related to sustainable food – we want to hear about it!”

Further details about how to apply to run an event as part of the 2024 Vale Food Trail are available at www.valefoodtrail.com. The deadline for applications is 31st March 2024.

You can also sign up to the newsletter to receive further notifications and updates and join the conversation on social media by using #ValeFoodTrail.