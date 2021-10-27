Landsker Business Solutions Wins Regional Rural Award

A local company from Whitland has been named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after winning a regional Rural Business Award.

Landsker Business Solutions Ltd. was named best Rural Professional Services at the Wales and Northern Ireland regional finals of the Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon, which took place virtually this year.

Following the impressive achievement at the regional final, Landsker Business Solutions Ltd. will now go on to represent Wales and Northern Ireland at the national final of the Rural Business Awards in February 2022.

Since 2001, Landsker Business Solutions Ltd has established itself as the go to business consultancy for quality, independent, business support in Wales. A multi award winning consultancy, Landsker works with private, public and third sector organisations, throughout Wales, providing support on all aspects of business, from Planning, Finance, Operations and Strategy to Marketing, HR, Sustainability and more. The full range of services provided ensures that Landsker can support businesses from their initial idea to hiring their first staff member, to hiring their 100th staff member and beyond. Landsker is accredited on more Welsh Government and other funded programmes than any other private business consultancy in Wales, has assisted over 2,500 businesses, accessed over £130 million in client funding, helped launch 750+ new businesses and contributed to the creation of nearly 5,000 jobs in Wales. Landsker prides itself on the simplicity of its mission to ‘help clients make the best business decisions’.

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Speaking after picking up the prestigious award, Jeremy Bowen Rees, Managing Director at Landsker Business Solutions Ltd. said:

“We are delighted to have been selected as the winner of this award for the second year in a row. Being recognised for our work within the rural business community is something that we are incredibly proud of. We would like to extend our thanks to the judging team at The Rural Business Awards and also to our clients who make what we do so worthwhile by choosing us to support them on their business journeys.”

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Jemma Clifford, added:

“We are very proud to be hosting the seventh annual Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon, especially after the past 18 months. On behalf of the Rural Business Awards team, I would like to say congratulations to Landsker Business Solutions Ltd. for this very well-deserved win and wish them all the best ahead of the national final.”

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October 2021, ahead of the National Final next February.

To find out more about Landsker Business Solutions Ltd., go to Landsker.co.uk or to learn about the Rural Business Awards visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk