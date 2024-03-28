Land Sale will Boost Investment in New Sports Facilities at North Wales School

St Gerard's School will continue to invest in new facilities and bring all its learners together under one roof following the sale of nearby land.

The prominent Bangor institution has put neighbouring buildings currently used for its early years provision on the market.

Selling the Convent Lane location will support wider redevelopment plans on the seven-acre site and unite the school community, according to headteacher Campbell Harrison.

“The two main reasons for selling the primary school buildings are so we can use money from the sale for our overall investment programme, and most importantly, create one standalone high-quality learning environment for our pupils,” he said. “We have big plans for the coming months, including the construction of new sports facilities, changing rooms, tennis courts and a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA). “For the young people already with us, and prospective learners and their families, we are continually striving for improvement and have demonstrated that with the changes already made since last summer. “Of course, we will be sad to say goodbye to the primary school buildings but at St Gerard’s we always look ahead. This is the right move for us, and most importantly, the children.”

In past months the school has been subject to a series of significant improvements, including an upgrade to the gardens, access, fencing, signage, learning and IT systems, lighting, external and internal redecoration, and fresh branding.

The roof and guttering has been cleared, there was a revamp of parent areas, the ‘mindfulness room’ and entrance, and a ‘wellbeing walk’ now features in picturesque woodlands surrounding the main campus.

Business Manager Steve Griffiths said the school’s long-term strategic direction is looking bright, and lowering their physical and carbon footprint will reinforce future plans.

“There has been a lot of interest from potential buyers, and the likelihood is that it would be used for residential development,” he added. “From a safeguarding and teaching perspective, to have all our learners on one site – a site which is going to continue to be improved and developed throughout the year – is the best way forward for St Gerard’s. “It also means the younger pupils now have ease of access to all the new facilities, and they are part of a closer-knit academic and social community which will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The 0.7-acre city centre site up for sale is separated from St Gerard’s by Convent Lane, off Friddoedd Road.

The main building there is approximately 420 m sq, and the two adjoining structures are 132.5 m sq and 46.75 m sq respectively. The site is being marketed by Conwy-based estate agent, Iwan M Williams.