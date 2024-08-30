Innovation / Tech  |

30 August 2024
Innovation / Tech

Kontroltek Champions Growth and Unity Through Employee Ownership

Kontroltek, a leader and trusted partner in industrial electronic and mechanical repairs, has announced the successful creation of an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), transferring majority ownership of the company to its employees.

This transformative step, facilitated by GS Verde Group, marks a new era of shared success and sustainable growth for the company.

2 Kontroltek Directors (left to right) Phil Gore Engineering Director, Cath Demaid Commercial & HR Director, Andrew Follant Managing Director, Lisa Mason Sales Director (North), Carl Waters Financial & Operations Director

Andrew Follant, Managing Director of Kontroltek, said:

“Since starting Kontroltek, it has always been my vision to find a way to share the success of the business with all my employees and this was a perfect way to do that.

“The EOT will promote long-term and sustainable growth for the group. As beneficiaries of an Employee Ownership Trust, all our eligible employees are now even more personally invested in our success, ensuring exceptional service and satisfaction for all our customers and driving a culture of engagement and collaboration.”

Kontroltek provides comprehensive industrial electronic and mechanical repair, supply and maintenance solutions to industry across the UK, specialising in the repair and supply of industrial automation components. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Kontroltek has established itself as a trusted partner in engineering reliability.



