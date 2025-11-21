Knights Reports Strong First-Half Growth Driven by Cardiff Expansion

Cardiff-based legal and professional services business, Knights, is set for more growth after posting a positive financial update for the six months to 31 October 2025.
Knights, which has a team of 14 based at its temporary office space in Brunel House, off Fitzalan Rd, has updated financial markets on its performance in the first half of the 2025 financial year, showing an increase in revenue, profit and the number of senior professionals joining its nationwide, 1,350-strong team.
Knights anticipates revenue for the six months to 31 October 2025 to be £103.2m – a 30% increase on the prior year – with a 12% increase in underlying profit before tax of £16.4m (H1 FY25: £14.6m).
The news comes after Knights announced its arrival in Cardiff earlier this year and has since appointed several Partners covering private client, real estate, corporate, dispute resolution, banking, construction and family, with more set to join in the coming months.
Knights CEO David Beech, said:
“The Group delivered a strong first-half results, achieving 30% revenue growth and a return to organic expansion. Recent acquisitions have been integrated seamlessly, supported by continued financial discipline and robust cash generation.
“Looking ahead, the second half is set to benefit from recent experienced hires and full contributions of acquisitions, keeping us firmly on track to meet investor expectations.
“With an expanded management team and a solid platform in place, we are well-positioned to drive the business forward and sustain growth beyond this year.”