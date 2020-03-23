Knight Frank Tops Cardiff Office Lettings Table for Third Year in Succession

Global real estate adviser Knight Frank has topped the league table for office lettings in Cardiff for the third year in succession.

Independent research by leading commercial property trade magazine EG shows that Knight Frank led the way in the office market in terms of the volume of office space let in the city during the year, and also completed the highest number of deals and had the largest average deal size.

The Cardiff agency team was involved in the two largest deals in 2019, both at Number Four Capital Quarter: 39,714 sq ft let to Sky UK and 18,915 sq ft let to Optimum Credit, and 100% occupancy in the building. In addition to the largest deals, Knight Frank has also been actively letting up space in Creative Quarter, one of the most popular office schemes in the city where it completed 12 deals averaging 500 sq ft each last year.

Knight Frank has been at the top of the annual Cardiff office lettings table for five out of the past six years. This year, JLL was ranked second and Fletcher Morgan was placed third.

Mark Sutton, partner at Knight Frank’s office in Cardiff said:

“Our team in Cardiff has persevered throughout some challenging market conditions over the past year and we have been rewarded with excellent 2019 results. Our varied and loyal client base including pension funds, property companies and private investors continues to benefit from the growing appeal for both occupiers and international investors. It’s an exciting time for Cardiff, the city is still evolving and we are continuing to expand the Knight Frank Cardiff office to take on the challenges of the year ahead.”

Knight Frank also won the CoStar awards for most office space and most deals converted in Cardiff in 2019. CoStar is an international commercial property database.