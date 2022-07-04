Knight Frank Appoints New Administrator in Cardiff Office

Global property consultancy Knight Frank has appointed a new agency administrator at its Cardiff office.

Kaela Jones, 26, joins from Welcome Host in Reading, and will provide administration, research and marketing support services to Knight Frank’s agency teams working in the offices, industrial and capital markets sectors.

Knight Frank is advising on a number of the region’s noteworthy schemes in South Wales including Central Square, John Street, Cardiff Waterside, and Callaghan Square. Clients are a mixture of private and public sector organisations including Rightacres, JR Smart, Legal & General, Global Mutual and St. Modwen.

Matt Phillips, head of the Knight Frank Cardiff office, said:

“Our agency teams are extremely busy, working to give our clients an excellent service in these rapidly changing commercial property markets and, in turn, need first-class support to deliver that. Kaela will provide an important resource to assist them.”

Kaela was born and grew up in South Africa and also lived and studied in Hong Kong before moving to the UK in 2017. She has relocated to South Wales from Reading and said: